In another major embarrassment for Pakistan, the country's Embassy in Argentina on Wednesday said that 'they may lose out on the JF17 deal' also. Putting the blame on the Imran Khan-led government for the same, the Embassy urged for a political substitution for the revival of Pakistan's reliability and credibility.

"Diplomats can't be la raison for the failures", the Embassy added in the Instagram post which has now been deleted.

As per reports, Argentina was in talks to buy 12 JF-17A Block III fighters from Pakistan. The Argentinian government had reportedly included the $664 million Pakistan jet deal in a draft budget for 2022 in Parliament.

Pakistan Embassies in Serbia, Washington target Imran Khan govt

The allegations from the Pakistan Embassy in Argentina comes just a few days after the country's Embassy in Serbia made a similar allegation.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Pakistan Embassy in Serbia shared a song mocking the country's government and had even tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan. Underlining that inflation in the country was on a record high, the embassy asked the government how long they were expecting the government officials to remain silent and work without being paid.

The embassy added that it had already been 3 months that the officials were not paid their dues, because of which they had been forced to take their children out of school.

" Is this #NayaPakistan?" the embassy tweet read. I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option." read another tweet.

A day after Pakistan's Serbian diplomats were forced to revolt against PM Imran Khan on social media, it was reported that the Pakistan Embassy in Washington was also in dire states. According to The News International, the Pakistan Embassy in the United States was unable to pay the salaries of its contractual employees for nearly 4 months. At least five of the locally recruited Pakistani embassy employees faced delays and non-payment of their monthly wages from August 2021, the report stated. The financial crisis escalated to an extent where a decade-old staffer was forced to tender his resignation in September owing to delays and non-payment.

"These unpaid local staffers were hired by the embassy on an annual contract basis and worked for the mission on bare-minimum salaries, which ranges from 2,000 to 2,500 dollars per person per month," The News International reported adding that these local hires, whether permanent or contractual, do not even get perks and privileges that Foreign Office employees enjoy, including healthcare benefits.

'Account was hacked'

While there was no clarification on the claims of the Embassy in Washington, to the claims of the Embassy in Serbia, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a clarification. In a tweet, the Ministry stated that the Twitter account was hacked. It also informed that apart from Twitter, the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia were also hacked.