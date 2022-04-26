Pakistan: Eminent Journalists, Activists Appeal To Govt To Improve Ties With India

In a development, a group of eminent pro-democracy intellectuals, politicians, journalists and activists have urged the new government in Pakistan to work towards better ties with India and other neighbouring countries. The group asked the Shehbaz Sharif regime to play a constructive role in defusing ethnic and religious conflicts, and strive for improved relations with the border nations. The group further noted that international relations were important to rebuild the country’s economy and resolve other issues like terrorism.

The groups of eminent pro-democracy intellectuals, politicians, journalists and activists were speaking at a virtual conference organised by the South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH) when they urged the new government to take action on the front. The group noted that the new regime formed after Imran Khan's exit as the PM should immediately engage with Baloch nationalists too. It said that the Sharif regime must find an "amicable" solution to violence in restive Balochistan province.

According to a media release, the participants of the conference also claimed that relations with neighbouring countries, particularly India and Afghanistan, should be improved. SAATH co-founder and former ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Husain Haqqani, claimed that Pakistan couldn’t resolve its current issues without ending the militarisation of politics. He also noted that the country should stop the use of religion for political purposes. "The focus of the Pakistan state should be the prosperity of its people, not an ill-defined ideology," Haqqani remarked.

He further noted that “good relations with Pakistan’s neighbours” are key to ensuring that Pakistanis could focus on rebuilding their economy. Interestingly Haqqani also remarked that an end to Jihadi terrorism was key to building better relations with neighbours.

Shehbaz Sharif spooked over PM Modi's visit to Kashmir

Hyperventilating, newly-inducted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to what they call Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as 'staged'. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the Pakistan PM also referred to the laying of foundation stones for hydroelectric projects by PM Modi and said it was 'another desperate attempt' to project false ‘normalcy’ in occupied territory. Earlier, while addressing a press briefing, the PML-N leader had underlined the need to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute 'in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people'. He had underlined that 'durable peace' cannot be achieved without a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: AP