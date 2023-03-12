Ex-Pakistan Finance Min Makes Embarrassing Claim; 'IMF Doesn't Trust Pak Finance Ministry'

Amid the talks between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash-strapped Pakistan over Extended Fund Facility programme, former Pak Finance Minister Miftah Ismail claimed that the international lender does not trust the country's Ministry of Finance.

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Finance Ministry Miftah Ismail spoke about key problems that confounded the crucial IMF agreement over the last year. It plunged the nation into a crisis of enormous proportions, saying, "There's a lack of competence and shortage of credibility."

Responding to the delay in the IMF programme, Miftah stated that the Finance Minister had been stating for many weeks that the government would complete the review in one week, but now "he doesn't even say one week".

According to ANI, citing Pakistani media, Miftah claimed that the Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had done all it could and now they need foreign countries to fund cash-strapped Pakistan so that its external requirements are fulfiled and external accounts are not in deficit. The PML-N leader opined that the real issue of the holdup in the IMF programme is that the international lender does not "trust the Finance Ministry".

Expressing concern over the delay, he said that it is taking "too long" in striking a staff-level agreement even after accepting and implementing IMF's terms that the international lender has imposed.

He also reacted to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir’s remark “worst is behind us”, which the latter gave in a recent meeting with the businessmen. Miftah opined that Pakistan's economy would remain deep in the woods for the next few months. He also stated that his country is in a political and economic crisis.

Notably, Pakistan is reviving its $350 billion economy by depending on funding from the multilateral lender to avoid defaulting on its international obligation. The funds will be necessary to reduce price rises, relieve severe shortages, and build foreign reserves now just enough to cover more than a month's worth of imports. On Thursday, Pak Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the country has just enough reserves to cover three weeks' worth of crucial imports.

