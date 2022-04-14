Pakistan Ex-Minister Accepts There Were Tensions Between Army And former PM Imran Khan

Amid allegations that Imran Khan tried a military coup to save his PM position, Pakistan’s former interior minister and head of Awami Muslim League (AML), Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday acknowledged that there were tensions between the powerful Army and Imran Khan. Rashid, who had been a vocal supporter of Khan as his minister and ally, spoke about the 'misunderstandings' of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) with the military establishment in the wake of his ouster.

Following the successful no-confidence motion, a campaign on social media against the armed forces and its leadership was quite active on Sunday, and slogans critical of the Army were also chanted during protests. While eight people have been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency in a crackdown on social media activists targeting the Army.

Ahead of a key PTI rally in Peshawar, Rashid said, “No slogan should be raised against the Army".

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was critical of the Army but made peace to come to power and this must be followed by the PTI.

“If those (PML-N) who curse [the Army] can make peace with them (the Army), then we should also remove our misunderstandings and establish good relations with them (the Army),” the former minister said.

Referring to PML-N’s heavy criticism of the Army, he said its leaders “cursed this Army” openly and now they are trying to polish their boots.

Pakistan Army stays out of political drama

Earlier on Tuesday, the Army took note of the criticism and expressed complete confidence in the leadership’s “well-considered stance to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law”.

For more than half of its 75 years of existence, the powerful Pakistan Army has ruled the coup-prone country and has considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

However, the Army distanced itself from the political development between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and ousted premier Imran Khan, saying it has nothing to do with politics.

According to reports, amid a struggle with the opposition, former PM Imran Khan had threatened to impose martial law in Pakistan.

It is further learned that in an attempt to provoke a military takeover of the country, the ousted Pakistan prime minister tried to sack Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

