Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Claims Three Bullets Were Removed From His Right Leg

After the deadly attack at a political rally in Gujranwala, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Monday stated that three bullets have been removed from his right leg. Addressing from his home in Lahore's Zaman Park, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief made these statements during an exclusive interview with CNN. Further, it is pertinent to note that Imran Khan survived the shooting at his party's long march on Thursday, which his party has dubbed an assassination attempt.

Khan claimed in the Monday interview with CNN's Becky Anderson, "They took out three bullets from my right leg. The left had some shrapnel which they’ve left inside.” Khan stated that his right leg is in a cast and that his bone has been injured, stressing that it would take him four to six weeks to return to his regular activities.

Former Pakistan PM claimed to received insider knowledge about the attack

In addition to this, Khan claimed to have received insider knowledge about the impending gunshot that injured him last week. When Anderson questioned him about what information he had been provided about the event and by whom, he responded, “Remember, three and a half years I was in power. I have connections with intelligence agencies, the different agencies that operate,” CNN reported.

The former Prime Minister also asserted that the entire assassination plot against him was hatched two months prior, according to a report by ARY News citing Khan’s interview with CNN. As per Imran Khan, “It all started when I was deposed, and from then onwards it was expected that my party would fall apart, but what happened instead was that there was a big public backlash and my party gained immense support.”

Khan further highlighted that the current administration organised the attack on him and intended to demonstrate that a "religious fanatic did it," ARY News reported. He continued by saying, “It was a planned assassination attempt. I went on air beforehand and warned that this is what would happen”.

Meanwhile, the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which was put on hold following the unsuccessful attempt to assassinate party chief Imran Khan last week, will now commence on Wednesday, November 9, rather than Tuesday, according to senior party leader Fawad Chaudhry. The party's long march will now begin on Wednesday at 2 p.m. (local time) instead of Tuesday, added Chaudhry, a former information minister and senior vice president of the organization.

(Image: AP)