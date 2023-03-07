Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan's Plea Against PEMRA Ban Dimisssed By Lahore High Court

Lahore High Court on Tuesday, March 7, dismissed a petition against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) ban on airing the speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, as per sources. The PTI chief had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday which challenged PEMRA’s prohibition order banning TV channels from broadcasting his live or recorded speeches.

This petition has been filed by the barrister Muhammed Ahmed Pansota, who contended that in the judgement reported as “Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi Vs PEMRA”.

PTI chief versus Lahore High Court

The Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah had declared a similar PEMRA prohibition order as “ultra vires the Ordinance” (over-stretching itself beyond the powers conferred upon it) on similar grounds, reported a local Pakistan newspaper. However, Imrans's lawyers contented the petition that PEMRA has issued the impugned order in excess of the jurisdiction vested in it and without having regard to the constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution.

In the petition, they have also challenged that under Section 8 of the PEMRA Ordinance, “1/3rd of the total members of the authority shall constitute a quorum for the meetings of the authority requiring a decision by the authority which comprises a chairman and 12 members [13 in all]”.

According to Section 27, prima-facie shows that it has not empowered the authority to issue a blanket prohibition order, which appears to be in violation of the principle of proportionality, said PTI chief Imran Khan's counsel. They also shared that five members should be present to constitute a quorum.

As per Section 8(5) of Pakistan Law, all orders, determinations, and decisions of the authority would be taken in writing and would identify the determination of the chairman, and each member separately, read the petition, reported Dawn.

“In as much as less than 1/3rd of all members were present; the impugned order was therefore coram-non-judice. The said order also failed to pass muster under section 8(5) of the PEMRA Ordinance as the separate order of each member has not been identified therein,” the petition stated.

The 70-year-old Imran Khan was the prime minister of Pakistan from August 17, 2018, to April 11, 2022, when he was ousted after losing a vote of no confidence.