Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan's PTI Funneled Foreign Funding Even After 2013: Report

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had received foreign funding from entities from 2008 to 2013 illegally, and despite these funds flagged as prohibited under the country's laws, they continued to flow even after 2013, new documents have now surfaced claimed, according to the news agency ANI that cited News International's sources. "PTI continued to receive foreign funding after 2013 although the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its ruling stated that the party received funding from 2008 to 2013, The News reported Sunday, citing official documents," the wide-ranging report stated on Nov 20, Sunday.

The foreign donors named in the report include SOA AGILITY, Healing Hands of Virginia Fantasy Activewear, SK Financial CPA LLC, Northside Cardiology, Suzanne Poulin, Paris Limousine Service Corp., Marwat Associates, LLC Autobahn Limousine, Reliable Assets Inc. It also includes other organizations such as US-based Trading Corporation, Crescent Cleaning Services, TSC1 Enterprises of Texas LP, Sunrise Business Inc. Epic Consulting LLC, East West Realty LLC, Medex Research Institute LLC, Route 69 Country Store, and Magnum Opus Systems CORP, according to the report submitted to US Department of Justice on donors for Pakistan's PTI accounts. Khan's PTI received funding from at least 34 foreign nationals and 351 companies located abroad.

This foreign funding violates Article 6(3) of the Political Parties Order, 2002 (PPO) of Pakistan which says: "Any contribution made, directly or indirectly, by any foreign government, a multinational or domestically incorporated public or private company, firm, trade, or professional association shall be prohibited, and the parties may accept contributions and donations only from individuals."

Major Pakistan political parties funnelled foreign funding: Documents

PTI funnelled an estimated $401,956 [INR 3,27,67,513.41] between October 2014 to March 2015 from various foreign-registered entities including in the United States. PTI leaders Ali Zaidi and Imran Ismail had visited the US and organized the fundraisers during these covert trips to the foreign country, the documents claimed. Khan's PTI generated $401,956.30 in funds. Of these, approximately $305,000 were transferred directly into the party's bank accounts based in Pakistan. It, however, remains unclear which accounts in specific was used to hoard the foreign funding.

The PTI Secretary of the Office of International Chapter, Abdullah Riar, was at the time responsible for handling the party's affairs overseas, claims the report. No concrete information about where these transactions came from or how the funds were utilized was given by the PTI officials. The Election Commission of Pakistan is now ruling out the fact that the international funds were received in breach of the country's laws.

According to the documents submitted to the US Department of Justice, on October 29, 2014, the first transaction of an estimated $45000 was made into the PTI account, and the second of the amount of $55000 was made on November 20, 2014. The third of the same amount was transferred on December 1, 2014. The fourth amounting to $75000 was made on December 15, 2014, while the fifth and final transaction of the same amount was made on February 2, 2015.

The major Pakistan political parties such as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) have all funneled the US-based funding, says the report. A new petition against Imran Khan was filed by Akbar S Babar, the petitioner in the PTI foreign funding case, alleging that former Pakistan Prime Minister was indulged in the gross violations of political funding laws in Pakistan. (ANI)