Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan's Staff Caught Trying To Spy On Him Amid Assassination Rumours

Amid the assassination rumours of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a spying attempt on him was thwarted when an employee at Khan’s residence was caught trying to install a spy device.

According to information cited by local Pakistani media outlet ARY News, a staffer at Khan's Bani Gala residence was paid for installing a device in the former prime minister's bedroom. After another employee alerted the security staff to the device's placement and the spying attempt was thwarted. Following this, the security detained the employee for trying to spy on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. The security team later handed him over to the federal police.

It is pertinent to mention that this development comes amid rumours of plots being hatched to assassinate former Pakistan PM Khan. Notably, earlier the security agencies were put on high alert in adjoining areas of Bani Gala in the city in view of this alleged threat and rumours.

Speaking to the media portal over the incident at Bani Gala, PTI leader Shehbaz Gill said that they informed all the relevant agencies and government. He called the incident "heinous and unfortunate" and claimed that their people are being threatened to get information.

Terrorists planning to assassinate Khan: Pak's counter-terror department

Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wing warned that terrorists have been planning to assassinate Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and they have sought assistance from an assassin in Afghanistan to target him.

According to the Urdu language newspaper 'Jang' in Pakistan, the CTD issued the warning on June 18 and directed all concerned agencies to take every possible measure for the security of the PTI chairman in the wake of the threat alert, PTI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that Khan stated last month that there was a threat to his life. As a result, he taped a video of the people involved in the "conspiracy" against his administration and threatened to disclose it if anything happened to him.

(Input with ANI & PTI)