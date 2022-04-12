Pakistan: Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's Passport To Be Renewed Days After Imran Khan's Ouster

In a major development, the application for the renewal of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's passport has been filed, sources informed Republic Media Network on Tuesday. This comes days after Imran Khan was ousted from power and Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. In addition, sources have also informed that Pakistan's former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will also be issued a new passport. This comes after Dar's old passport was cancelled by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Supreme Court Saqib Nisar.

Meanwhile, Nehal Hashmi, former Adviser to Nawaz Sharif, while speaking to the Republic Media Network stated that Sharif had to leave Pakistan for his medical treatment. In addition, he remarked that once the former Pakistan PM left the country, the government did not renew his passport.

"He was the Prime Minister of Pakistan twice and is the most popular leader. His party is the ruling party of Pakistan. It is his fundamental right to return to Pakistan. He is therefore exercising his fundamental right and will return to Pakistan as soon as possible," said Nehal Hashmi. "His brother is the Prime Minister, but the party follows the directons of Nawaz Sharif," added Hashmi.

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan after Eid: PML-N Senior Leader

Meanwhile, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) stated that Nawaz Sharif is expected to return from London next month after Eid. PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif stated that a decision on Sharif's anticipated return will be discussed with the coalition partners. This comes after Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed the no-trust vote in a dramatic midnight session. PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry further claimed that Nawaz Sharif would return to the country prior to the next election. Moreover, Sharif is also expected to lead the party's campaign in the next election.

