Pakistan: Ex-President Asif Zardari Calls Assembly Ruling 'illegal' Amid Political Unrest

In a significant development, former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday responded to the ongoing political turmoil in Islamabad after the country’s parliament was rampantly dissolved on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ruling PTI administration, meanwhile, the joint Opposition elected its own parliamentary speaker and continued a shadow session with 195 members. As the country witnessed political unrest, Zardari, on April 3, called the assembly ruling “totally illegal”.

While the Opposition is now trying to head to the Supreme Court as the assembly has more than 172 members that are needed to elect the prime minister, Zardari slammed the act, stressing that he will wait for what the court and law have to say now. “We are ready for everything," he stated.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Aamir Liaquat condemned the move, as he told Islambad’s Geo TV that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s behaviour today proved that the actions adopted by Opposition lawmakers “were totally right.” It is pertinent to mention here that the no-confidence motion brought by the joint opposition was dismissed today by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. Shehryar Afridi, Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan retorted that the Opposition’s "conspiracy against the government failed,” and that the “traitors sniffed the snake” a popular Hindi saying implying that their act was rendered ineffective.

'Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue his duties..'

Pakistan's former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain iterated that even as Pakistan’s parliament was dissolved, Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue his obligations under Article 224 of the Constitution, Dunya News confirmed. NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said that the vote of no confidence brought against the Pakistan PM was in breach of Article 5 of the Constitution.

As the petition is being heard by Pakistan’s Supreme Court, Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted that lawmakers are ready to contest elections. “We are ready for the general elections but we cannot allow violation of the rules and the constitution. They (government) want instability in Pakistan but we will once again defeat them,” Bilawal told reporters in Islamabad. “The court is bound to side with the constitution of Pakistan,” he added. Further, Bhutto slammed the deputy speaker for cancelling the voting, stressing that he had “no right” to do so. Pakistan’s state minister for information Farrukh Habib announced in a tweet that the country will hold a fresh election in 90 days.