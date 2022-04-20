Pakistan: Ex-SGPC Prez Mastan Singh's Sons Attacked By Locals At Nankana Sahib Gurudwara

Atrocities against minorities continue in Pakistan as is evident from the attack on the family of Shri Gurudwara Prabhnadhank Committee (SDPC) former President on Tuesday. Two of S Mastan Singh's sons- Dilawar Singh & Palla Singh- were brutally beaten up by locals at Nankana Sahib in the Punjab province of Pakistan. In the visuals accessed by Republic, both Dilawar and Palla can be seen lying injured on a stretcher at what seems like a hospital.

The development comes roughly two years after the Nankana Saheb, also known as Gurudwara Janam Asthan, was attacked by a mob. The mob had back then pelted stones and threatened to destroy the minority worship place to build the "Ghulam-e- Mustafa' shrine there.

Minority establishment attacked in Pakistan

Attacks on Churches & Christians

Churches have seen a similar plight in the South Asian, Islamic country. In February 2022, Christian clergyman William Siraj and his fellow priests were targeted after Sunday services in a local church in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Afghanistan. While Siraj had lost his life in the incident, another priest, Nadeem Patrick was wounded.

Before the incident, in 2018, a church in Quetta was attacked. The same Church was attacked in 2017. In March 2016, in Lahore, there was a suicide attack targeting Christians celebrating Easter. Lahore witnessed another suicide bomb blast in March 2015 which killed 14 and injured more than 70 people.

Eight Hindu Temples attacked between 2020-21

Not to forget the Temples- the place of worship of Hindus have been attacked and damaged eight times between 2020 and 2021 alone. These include the Mata Rani Temple in Chachro, Sindh, on January 26, 2020; the Krishna Temple in Islamabad on July 4, 2020; the Hanuman Temple in Lyari, Sindh, on August 17, 2020; the Shree Ram Dev Temple at Kario Ghanwar, Sindh, on October 10, 2020; the Mata Rani Bhatiyani Temple in Nagarparkar, Sindh, on October 24, 2020; the Teri Temple in Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 30, 2020; a 100-year-old temple in Rawalpindi on March 28, 2021, and the Ganesh Temple at Bhong on August 4, 2021.