Pakistan: Explosion Inside Jaffar Express Train In Chichawatni Kills Two, Injures Five

An explosion has occurred in a Lahore-bound train in Pakistan on Thursday morning. Two individuals including a woman have been killed, reported local news outlet 24NewsHD TV channel. Five people have also been injured.

The powerful blast occured aboard the Jaffar Express at Chichawatni in the Punjab province of Pakistan. Local news reported that the blast occurred in the economy coach of the passenger train, damaging it severely. The train was heading to Lahore from Quetta.

Pakistan officials have not ruled out terrorism yet as rescue and relief teams of Pakistan Railways rushed to the site.