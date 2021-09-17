Pakistan Expresses 'surprise' Over Blinken's Remarks Of 'reassessing' US-Pak Ties

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on September 16 expressed its astonishment over US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks on reassessing US-Pakistan ties. The office on Thursday said it was ‘surprised’ by the US official’s statements and noted that it was “not in line with the close cooperation" between the two nations. Earlier, the US Secretary of State told Congress that Washington will be addressing the bilateral relations with Pakistan in the upcoming weeks in order to revamp the role that the United States wants Islamabad to play in Afghanistan’s future.

Following Blinken’s remarks, during the weekly presser, as per ANI, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Thursday said it was a “surprise.” The Imran Khan-led government’s official also underlined Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan’s peace process along with the facilitation of the multinational evacuation effort from the South Asian country.

Afghanistan was reconquered by the Taliban on August 15 and Pakistan has been known to share deep relations with the insurgents and other similar outfits in the region. Notably, since the Taliban began its advancements in Afghanistan with the US withdrawing its troops from the war-torn country, Pakistan has been repeatedly accused of assisting the militants.

Blinken on Pakistan ‘harbouring’ Taliban

In the first testimony in the United States Congress after the Taliban acquired control of Afghanistan, Blinken on Monday said that Islamabad has "harboured" members of the Taliban including the terrorists from the proscribed Haqqani network. When the US Secretary of State was asked by lawmakers to reassess the US’ relationship with Pakistan, Blinken said, “We are going to be looking at in the days and weeks ahead, the role that Pakistan has played over the last 20 years, but also the role that we would want to see it playing in the coming years."

In the same hearing which took place on September 13, Blinken also referred to the Taliban as ‘Afghanistan’s de facto government.’ This statement marked an apparent end of a Western attempt to create a stable democracy in the war-ravaged country, as per CNBC. When he was asked about US President Joe Biden’s administration recognising the new rulers of Afghanistan, he told the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, “It [the Taliban] is the de facto government of Afghanistan. Those are just the facts.”

“This is the product, alas, of one side getting the upper hand in a civil war,” he added.

