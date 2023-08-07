Pakistan Extends Visa Of Indian Woman Anju Who Crossed Border To Marry Facebook Friend

Pakistan's immigration office has extended the visa of an Indian woman named Anju who fled from India to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to marry her Facebook friend in July. Anju, a married woman from Bhiwandi, fled to Pakistan to marry her lover named Nasrulla. She later converted to Islam to marry the Pakistani man and changed her name to 'Fatima'. On Monday, her husband in Pakistan said that the country’s authorities have agreed to extend her visa for one more year.

“I was here to get the visa extension for my wife, I fulfilled all the requirements and she has received a one-year visa extension,” Nasrulla said on Monday. Nasrulla stated that he will receive all the documentation confirming her visa extension by Monday.

In India, an investigation was conducted by Rajasthan Police last month, after Anju's husband Arvind Kumar informed the police that she left home on July 20. Anju told her husband that she was going to Jaipur to meet a friend but it was later found out that she fled to Pakistan.

Anju’s father calls her ‘mentally disturbed’

Last month, Anju’s father called her daughter “mentally disturbed and eccentric”. He also said it was wrong on her part to go to Pakistan without informing anyone. "I came to know about it (Anju's presence in Pakistan) just yesterday. My son informed me that his 'didi' (sister) has gone there. But, I don't know about it. I have had no contact with her for nearly 20 years after she got married and moved to Bhiwadi (in Alwar district of Rajasthan),” Anju’s father Gaya Prasad Thomas told reporters on July 25. “She has not visited Tekanpur as I never invited her. She is mentally disturbed,” he added.

In his rant against Anju, her father called her husband in India “a very simple man”. “It is wrong on her part to go to Pakistan without informing anyone. She has two children and they are with their father. I have no contact with her. I have no idea when she went to Pakistan,” he said.

With Inputs from PTI