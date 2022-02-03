Pakistan Eyes Extra $3 Billion Loan From China During Imran Khan's Beijing Olympics Visit

In yet another embarrassing moment, cash-strapped Pakistan is keeping its focus on availing a $3 billion loan from China and investments in half a dozen sectors during PM Imran Khan’s visit to Beijing. Khan is set to visit the Chinese capital on February 3 in a bid to attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. During his tour, he will be meeting the top Chinese leadership on the sidelines of the event for bilateral talks.

Pakistan has set its sight on a loan to the tune of $3 billion from China to stabilise its dwindling foreign exchange reserves. Islamabad also seeks an investment bonanza in half a dozen sectors during the visit of PM Imran Khan to Bejing next week, Express Tribune reported. Moreover, as per the report, the Pakistani leader would also seek Chinese support in areas of finance, trade and investment.

A senior finance ministry official said the Imran Khan government was considering requesting China to approve another loan to the tune of $3 billion in China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange, known as SAFE deposits, so as to boost its foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan's debt crisis

Meanwhile, it is to note that China has already placed around $11 billion with Pakistan in the shape of commercial loans and foreign exchange reserves support initiatives, including $4 billion in SAFE deposits. Beijing’s money is part of the nation's current official foreign exchange reserves recorded at $16.1 billion. Express Tribune reported that in the last fiscal year, Pakistan paid more than PKR 26 billion in interest charges to China only for using a $4.5 billion Chinese trade finance facility to repay the maturing debt.

Pakistan has been regularly borrowing and its economy has become crippled under its mounting debts and loans from international organizations and friendly nations. Last month, Saudi Arabia granted a loan of $3 billion to Pakistan. The loan has been consumed by the country and the foreign exchange reserves that before the Saudi injection stood at $15.9 billion have already fallen to $16 billion by January 12.

(Image: AP)