Pakistan Eyes Geopolitical, Strategic Benefits Amid Series Of Protests In Iran: Report

As Iran continues to reel under civilian protests on a myriad of issues, Pakistan aims at making geopolitical and strategic gains by acting as a mediator to "refurbish their credentials" before potential involvement of Saudi Arabia, the Policy Research Group (POREG) said in its report.

This comes on the sidelines of Islamabad beginning to needle Tehran by stepping up a plan to fence the 959 kilometre border between both nations. As per the report, with Tehran remaining preoccupied, the Pakistan government has attempted to "exploit" the situation to meet its international interests, even after repeated requests from Iran against fencing the borderland.

The border has remained a clash-point between both the nations after Pakistan not only blindsided Iran's request but also added observation towers. The additional developments immediately irked Iran, prompting calls for the demolition of additional structures.

It is also significant to mention that the strife between both the nations also includes the presence of Jaish ul-Adl (Army of Justice), who carry out hit-and-run attacks claiming that they stand for rights of Baloch-Sunnis in Iran. As per POREG, Jaish ul-Adl is a militant outfit funded by Pakistan, which held a bloody rebellion against the Iran regime two decades ago.

Protest in Iran

While Iran is already under international scrutiny for its approach towards the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, it has a recently faced number of civilian protests in the country, ranging from job insecurity to drinking water. In addition, poor living conditions have also remained a huge concern fuelled by frequent electricity blackouts.

In Khuzestan province, several sit-in protests have been carried out by ethnic Arab farmers who were facing severe water scarcity since June. In a major discomfort for Tehran, nearly hundreds of towns witnessed subsequent protests from taxi and truck drivers to minors, pensioners, academic and working-class.

"The US is finding new talking points in human rights and repressive acts. Saying that Iran regime is targeting innocent civilians, political opponents and peaceful protestors," the POREG report said.

Meanwhile, US economic sanctions imposed on Iran have also levied a heavy blow, pushing the country to the doorstep of recession. As per reports, inflation has boomed to 48%, with a 9% rise in unemployment, and poverty level of 20%. In addition, closure of small businesses and medium-scale industries due to a lack of raw material, the overall GDP is also likely to slug by 9%, World Bank predicted.

