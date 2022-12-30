Struggling on the border front with Afghanistan, the internal uprising in Pakistan is refusing to die down. Thousands of locals in Gilgit Baltistan have taken to roads against the provincial and the federal Government against various taxes levied on the people of GB and the Khalsa Land under which the land of these people is given the security forces from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

On the call given by Anjuman-e-Tarijraan, locals of Gilgit Baltistan have come out on the roads to send a message to Government that gone are the days when the agitation used to get suppressed under the pressure and will further intensify their agitation against the Government if their demands are not met.

Republic has got access to 14 videos emerging from Gilgit Baltistan that show the apathy of the authorities and the approach of the provincial Government led by CM Khalid Khurshid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and federal Government of Shehbaz Sharif to use the region as colony for exploiting their resources.

In one of the videos, GB leader Manzoor Pashteen said, “We will continue to hold protest till our trucks reach here from Islamabad, taxes are rolled back and Khalsa Sarkar is repealed; we will stage protest here daily and won’t leave administration. Be it Imran Khan or Imran Shareef, they must give us our right."

One of the major demands of the people of GB is to repeal the old Khalsa Sarkar rules 1978 that gives the ownership of all the barren land in the state to the government. This not only snatching the natives of their rights but also allowing the Pakistan Federal Government to establish forces' camps in the area.

Chanting slogans of 'Khalid Khurshid Murdabad', locals have accused Pakistan media of hiding the reality and portraying an entirely different image. “The media should report reality and show that nothing is well in Pakistan; only good thing is the salaries of those who are inside the assembly,” said one of the protestors.

Protestors say that only the regime has changed, not their deplorable condition as they continue to live in misery. “Those who have been in opposition earlier are into power; if you have not levied taxes then come to us,” protestors can be heard in the video.

Raising slogans against the Pakistani Army and government in Gilgit-Baltistan who have occupied their land, Manzoor said, “Army General under the garb of uniform have betrayed the people of Pakistan and even one (Pervez Musharaf) is still absconding”.