Pakistan Faces Monsoon Fury, Country's NDMA Reports 86 Killed, 151 Injured

Around 86 people have been killed and 151 others seriously injured In Pakistan following heavy monsoon rains since June 25, as per local news media reports. Citing the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report. Pakistani media reported that six people have died and nine others wounded in the heavy rains across the country on July 10.

The data provided by the authorities include 16 women and 37 children among those dead. A total of 97 houses have also been damaged as torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across the country.

Heavy rains in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Punjab had the highest number of fatalities, with 52 persons killed in the torrential rains. According to an NDMA report, 20 people perished in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and six died in Balochistan, according to ARY News. The NDMA had in April 2023 predicted that there is a 72 per cent chance of devastating floods in Pakistan during the annual monsoon.

While addressing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), NDMA chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider said, "The rapid rise in the temperature, melting of glaciers and early monsoon can result in floods.". He had added that the NDMA and Pakistan's Climate Change Ministry have been closely monitoring 17 areas where 36 early warning systems to alert about floods have been installed.

NDMA issues weather alert

The NDMA issued a warning on the current status of floods stating that as per the latest flow data from the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW) and Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), some of the areas would experience high flows.

A red alert has also been issued in the identified low-lying areas. "Water regulation contingency for managing high flows be executed immediately to regulate water through link canals," the NDMA added.

"NEOC Monsoon Update: According to various meteorological models, there is a possibility of heavy rain with widespread thundershowers in North/North East Punjab including Lahore, Sialkot Narowal. Moderate to high levels in River Chenab, Ravi Sutlej and associated canals Bhimbar, Ek, Deeg, Ben Pulkho and Basantar. Flooding is expected," the NDMA tweeted.