Pakistan Faces Scarcity Of Life-saving Drugs Amid Raging Economic Crisis

Amid the rising economic crisis in Pakistan, the country is facing a major shortage of life-saving drugs. According to the Pakistani news outlet, The News International, the shortage is happening amid the depreciating value of the Pakistani Rupee and increasing shortage of foreign exchange reserves. As per the report, by the Pakistani news outlet, the medical suppliers are stopping their supply due to the growing dollar-to-rupee differences. Both public and private healthcare facilities are experiencing a lack of vaccines and drugs which deal with Cancer treatments, reproductive medications, and anesthetic gases.

A Pakistani pharmacist, Abdul Mannan told The News International that the pricing policy by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is part of the reason for such scarcity. The rise in prices causes a greater economic burden on the local importers. “Due to the extreme depreciation of Pakistani currency against the dollar and controversial drug pricing policy of DRAP, their prices have risen manifold and it has become economically unviable for importers to bring them on the existing prices given by the DRAP,” the pharmacist told the Pakistani news outlet.

The locals urged the government to review Drug Pricing Policy

As the fears that the scarcity of life-saving drugs might cause greater problems for the people of Pakistan, Mannan urged the Pakistani administration to review the Drug Pricing Policy (2018) of DRAP. The policy which is the root cause of all the evils permits a rise in the prices of medicines under the hardship category. According to The News International, the imports of medicines that were available at PKR 190 increased to PKR 300 in the local market amid the ongoing crisis. The country is going through one of the worst economic crises in its history. While the country’s foreign exchange reserves are depleting at an exponential rate, inflation in the country is at an all-time high. The rising inflation has made the life of the people miserable, and now the reports of the scarcity of life-saving drugs can also cause a major health crisis in Pakistan.