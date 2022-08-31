As devastating floods have wreaked havoc in Pakistan, the United Nations Secretary-General has issued a warning, by saying that the nation is facing "a monsoon on steroids". Taking note of deadly floods that have swamped one-third of Pakistan, UN chief António Guterres on Tuesday stated that the world is "sleepwalking" into environmental disaster and launched a $160 million aid appeal for the crisis-stricken nation. During the appeal's launch, Guterres noted in a statement, “The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids -- the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding." It is to mention that these remarks come as the UN chief is scheduled to visit Pakistan on September 9.

Since Pakistan is suffering one of the worst monsoon seasons in more than ten years, over 1,100 fatalities have been recorded and 33 million people have been facing severe crisis due to the flood.

The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids. More than 1000 people have been killed - with millions more lives shattered.



This colossal crisis requires urgent, collective action to help the Government & people of Pakistan in their hour of need. pic.twitter.com/aVFFy4Irwa — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 30, 2022

Speaking about the consequences, Guterres highlighted that millions of people are currently homeless and hospitals, as well as schools, have been severely impacted, and “people’s hopes and dreams have washed away”. He noted that each and every province in the nation has been impacted.

UN appealfor $160 million aid to Pakistan

In his statement, the UN chief said, “The United Nations is issuing a Flash Appeal for $160 million to support the response, led by the Government of Pakistan.” He added that these funds would assist 5.2 million people to get food, water, sanitation, emergency education, safety, and health support.

Besides this, Guterres stressed that one of the world's hotspots for the global climate catastrophe is South Asia. He said, “People living in these hotspots are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts.” He even remarked, “As we continue to see more and more extreme weather events around the world, it is outrageous that climate action is being put on the back burner as global emissions of greenhouse gases are still rising, putting all of us – everywhere – in growing danger.”

He further urged the global community to tackle this enormous challenge collectively in a timely and cooperative manner. He said, “Let us all step up in solidarity and support the people of Pakistan in their hour of need. Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change.”

Pakistan floods

More than 1,136 people have died and 1,636 individuals have been injured as a result of the floods this summer, according to the Pakistan National Disaster Management Authority. It also stated that one million residences have suffered damage because of the flooding, Associated Press reported. Furthermore, it noted that just 498,000 of the country's 220 million residents are residing in relief camps.

Even though the intense rainfall has stopped more than two days ago, Pakistanis were still struggling to cross water that had inundated their town's streets or their homes in various parts of the nation. The floodwaters destroyed more than 150 bridges, and many roadways were washed away, hindering rescue operations.

(Image: AP)