Pakistan Facing Shortage Of Paracetamol Amid Rising COVID-19 & Dengue Cases

Paracetamol is unavailable in many pharmacies in Pakistan and is being sold in the black market, reported DAWN. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) official has attributed the shortage of medicine to the rising number of dengue cases in the country which has also triggered drastic demand for the pain killer, stated the newspaper. It is to note that Paracetamol is one of the most commonly prescribed medicines to bring down fever or pain and is also given to several COVID-19 patients.

DRAP on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to at least 15 pharmaceutical companies for failing to manufacture the medicine despite owning the licenses of the same. The shortage of medicine came at a time Pakistan is engulfed in the fifth wave of COVID-19. The number of active coronavirus infections has crossed the 100,000 mark. The national COVID-19 positivity rate of Pakistanis at 9.65% and the National Command and Operation centre (NCOC) registered 32 fatalities in Pakistan in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19: Pakistan’s active caseload over 100,000 for 4th day

The News International reported that Pakistan logged in more than 100,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as the nation is still engulfed in the pandemic. According to the latest NCOC stats, the country reported a COVID-1 positivity ratio of less than 10% for the first time since 19 January. It is to note that the daily count of coronavirus cases also witnessed a dip in the last 24 hours, as of 1 February.

Pakistan has so far reported 1,430,366 cases, while active cases stood at 105,675. The coronavirus curbs in the country have also been extended from 31 January to 15 February as thousands of people continue to contract the infection amid a spread of the Omicron variant. The NCOC had also imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on 19 January which were set to be reviewed on 27 January before being subjected to an extension, stated the report.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)

