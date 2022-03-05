Pakistan Fails To Act In Money Laundering Cases; To Remain In FATF Grey List

Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog to counter money laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism has decided that Pakistan will remain in Grey List till it completes all seven action points assigned by FATF. In a statement, FATF said,” Since June 2021, Pakistan has taken swift steps towards improving its AML/CFT regime and completed 6 of the 7 action items ahead of any relevant deadlines expiring, including by demonstrating that it is enhancing the impact of sanctions by nominating individuals and entities for UN designation and restraining and confiscating proceeds of crime in line with Pakistan’s risk profile.

Pakistan should continue to work to address the one remaining item in its 2021 action plan by demonstrating a positive and sustained trend of pursuing complex ML investigations and prosecutions”. The statement also added that Since June 2018, when Pakistan made a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF and APG to strengthen its AML/CFT regime and to address its strategic counter-terrorist financing-related deficiencies, Pakistan’s continued political commitment has led to significant progress across a comprehensive CFT action plan. Pakistan has completed 26 of the 27 action items in its 2018 action plan.

The FATF encourages Pakistan to continue to make progress to address, as soon as possible, the one remaining item by continuing to demonstrate that TF investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups. “In response to additional deficiencies later identified in Pakistan’s 2019 APG Mutual Evaluation Report (MER), in June 2021, Pakistan provided a further high-level commitment to address these strategic deficiencies pursuant to a new action plan that primarily focuses on combating money laundering,” FATF statement on the outcome of the meeting read.