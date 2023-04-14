Pakistan Fails To Make Progress On Staff-level Bailout Deal As IMF Remains Stubborn

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) paid no heed to Pakistan's desperate call for help on Wednesday regarding a key bailout agreement as the South Asian country plunges deeper into the economic crisis. A virtual meeting held between Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Jihad Azour, the IMF’s director for the Middle East and Central Asia Department, showed no signs of progress as the financial institution raised problems of petrol subsidy and fiscal leakages.

According to local news outlet The Express Tribune, the two sides discussed the IMF programme in detail. “The minister urges the IMF not to raise the issue of petrol subsidy, and object to the IMF’s approach of seeking clarifications about the schemes announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” said sources familiar with the matter.

Dar also urged the IMF to reduce the foreign loan requirement by yet another $1 billion, a request that was also rejected. Furthermore, the minister “informed that all prior actions for 9th review under the Extended Fund Facility have already been completed and government of Pakistan is fully committed to fulfilling its obligations as agreed with the IMF," according to a statement issued by the finance ministry.

IMF denies to show flexibility, slashes Pak's growth outlook

On the other hand, the ministry said in a tweet that Azour displayed "confidence" that the SLA could be signed "soon" and will be "followed by the Board’s approval for the 9th Review." However, no time frame as to when that could happen has been revealed by either side so far.

Meanwhile, the IMF's recent forecast of Pakistan's economic growth plummeted again, dropping to 0.5% for the current fiscal year. It also estimated that the country's inflation for the fiscal year 2023 could cross the 27% mark and the rate of unemployment could rise to 7%.