Pakistan Faith Healer Asks To Hammer Nail Into Pregnant Woman's Head To Give Birth To Boy

A pregnant woman, mother of three girls in Pakistan, was hammered in the head with a nail on the direction of a faith healer in order to give birth to a boy, ANI reported citing Islamabad’s Dawn newspaper. Her husband, a Pakistani man, had threatened to leave her if she gave birth to a fourth girl, according to the Dawn. The woman was brought into the hospital on Feb 8, Tuesday after suffering the injury, and her head scans were inspected by the Peshawar police, who later launched a manhunt for the so-called fake orthodox healer.

سوشل میڈیا پر خاتون کی تصویر وائرل



سی سی پی او عباس احسن کےنوٹس پر ایس پی سٹی کافوری اقدام،متاثرہ خاتون کا ہسپتال انٹری ڈیٹا کی پوچھ گچھ کے لئے لیڈی ریڈنگ ہسپتال پہنچ گئے،ہسپتال انتظامیہ سے ملاقات کی



کمپیوٹر انٹری سمیت سی سی ٹی وی فوٹیج سے بھی متاثرہ خاتون کی شناخت کا عمل جاری pic.twitter.com/B1uHMRS9Cx — Capital City Police Peshawar (@PeshawarCCPO) February 8, 2022

Pakistan's authorities sprang to action after incident went viral online

The pictures of the Pakistan woman went viral on social media, and Peshawar police chief Abbas Ahsan later ordered a probe into the shocking incident that attracted widespread backlash online. The injured woman was reportedly admitted to Pakistan’s Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) where she had been undergoing treatment. The incident caused backlash as people on social media questioned the instances of violence against women in Pakistan and the authority's inability to act against such cases.

"Woman's image went viral on social media on the notice of CCPO Abbas Ahsan, SP City Kafouri initiative, the victim reached Lady Reading Hospital for questioning of hospital entry data, met the hospital management,” wrote the official Twitter handle of Pakistan’s Capital City Peshawar Police. Further, Peshawar’s police department tweeted that the “process of identifying the victim from the CCTV footage including computer entry is underway.”

The pregnant woman visited the orthodox healer in fear of her husband's reprisal who promised to give her an amulet (taweez), religious verses to recite and the nail to be hammered on her head. The victim then had returned to her house and the nail was hammered in her head, injuring her. The woman was later discovered by her family members after she had been subjected to immense pain. She was then rushed to the hospital, according to Dawn. According to the hospital staff, the victim also ran some ultrasounds earlier to know the gender of the child.

Pakistan has been widely criticised on the women rights and safety front as several such nerve-racking incidents have come to light in the past. Earlier, in a shocking incident, a TikToker from the country was assaulted by a mob of around 300 men in a public place. The said woman was with her six friends, shooting a TikTok video when several unidentified men started assaulting her publicly. The disgusting incident took place in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park on the day when Pakistan celebrated its 75th Independence Day last year.