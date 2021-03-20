Pakistan Farmers Hold Tractor Rally To Protest Against Imran Khan Government

In a rebellion against unfair taxation on agricultural commodities, inflation in prices of diesel and fertilizers, and the government’s anti-farm policies, Pakistan’s Kisan Ittehad (PKI) on Friday led a ‘tractor march’ in the capital city lambasting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies. Demanding the legitimate minimum price for the crop production, financially burdened farmers in Pakistan took out the tractor march, flooding the streets of Lahore, Multan, Khanewal, among many other cities countrywide, according to several local reports. The infuriated farmers have also prepared to stage a sit-in dharna scheduled for March 31.

Mounted on their tractors, angry Pakistani farmers launched a rally chanting anti-government slogans, and holding placards that questioned the disparity between the higher input agricultural costs and the low selling prices of the crops set by the government. Farmers protested against the “irrational” minimum selling price (MSP) of their agricultural produce, saying that the demonstrations will continue until the Pakistani Prime Minister heeded their “fair demands”.

According to ANI, that cited sources of Pakistan’s Geo TV, farmers in a large turn out condemned Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleging exploitation, stating that the PM’s ruling party bought agricultural commodities at such low prices that it incurred farmers heavy losses. Furthermore, enraged farmers demanded a spike in support prices of Wheat and Sugarcane and complained about the high price of fertilizers, accusing their Prime Minister of never implementing the “promised” subsidies on the agricultural products. They, moreover, denounced the Pakistani administration for importing crops, pulses, and other products, threatening the PM of taking their demands to the apex court.

Farmers say 'on verge of collapse'

"Everything is so expensive, the agricultural community is on the verge of collapse," the protesting farmers told local Geo News, as cited by ANI. The Pakistani farmers also demanded electricity bill waivers, associating high consumption with running tube wells to rear crops. Further, their demands included subsidies on seeds, electricity, fertilizers, and diesel to cover losses due to the supply chain disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

With Wheat and sugar prices plummeting, the agri-producers asked the Imran Khan government to set the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat at 2,000 Pakistani rupees per maund (40 kilograms), and sugar at 300, sources of The Diplomat revealed. Earlier, Pakistan’s Prime Minister had announced that he will “unveil” a “huge package” towards agricultural benefits, the farmers at tractor rally, although alleged that no such financial relief was given. Pakistani farmers are launching a movement against the “anti-farmer government,” PKI President Zulfikar Awan had said in a statement to The Diplomat.