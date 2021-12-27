Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry Calls Travel Restrictions On Afghan Women As 'retrogressive'

Ever since the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, the caretaker government has been announcing restrictions on women, the latest one being the travelling restrictions on women. In a key development, Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday, December 27, criticised the Taliban government for banning women from travelling solo in public transport, PTI reported. He called the latest decision of travelling restrictions for women without male relatives by the Taliban regime “retrogressive”.

Fawad Chaudhry stated that women not being allowed to travel alone is “retrogressive thinking”. He further added that this kind of thinking is a “danger” for Pakistan. Chaudhry highlighted that Pakistan must make its own course of progress. The statement of Chaudhry comes after the Taliban on Sunday, December 26, announced that women who do not have close male relatives along with them must not be offered transport service for long-distance journeys. Furthermore, Fawad Chaudhry also paid tribute to Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“Women can't travel alone or go to schools and colleges (alone) — this kind of retrogressive thinking is a danger for Pakistan,” Fawad Chaudhry said as per PTI.

Taliban caretaker government announces travel restrictions on Afghan women

The Taliban caretaker government on Sunday, December 26, announced travel restrictions on Afghan women, reported VOA News. According to the new rule, women in Afghanistan will not be allowed to travel over 72 kilometres without a close male relative. Furthermore, the taxi drivers have been told that women seeking a ride must be allowed to travel in the vehicle only when they are wearing a headscarf or Islamic hijab.

The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice spokesperson Sadiq Akif Mahajer told VOA that the new rules are according to Islamic law. According to the new rules, drivers need to grow a beard, take breaks for prayers in Afghanistan. The drivers have not been allowed to play music in their vehicles, as per the news report. Earlier, the Taliban regime had banned the Afghan Television channels from showing dramas and soap operas featuring actresses. Furthermore, the female news anchors have been directed to wear hijabs.

(Inputs from PTI)

(Image: AP)