Pakistan: Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan Removed As Information Minister Of Punjab Province

Days after wimping out of an open challenge by Republic's Senior Consulting Editor Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) and targeting Republic TV, Pakistan's PTI leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has been stripped of the portfolio of Minister of Information for the Punjab province.

The PTI leader was earlier at the helm of the Information & Culture Ministry and Colonies Ministry. However, as per a notification issued by the Government of Punjab on Monday, Chohan will continue to remain only as the Minister of Punjab for Colonies. On being asked about the government's decision to strip him of the Ministry, Chohan replied that he is not aware of the development.

Chohan's absurd attack against Republic

Launching an absurd attack against Republic TV, Chohan had claimed that the network's Senior Consulting Editor - Strategic Affairs Retd Major Gaurav Arya is a 'director at RAW' and 'only held malice for Pakistan'. Chohan who has been a panelist on Republic TV since 2017- also alleged that Republic TV was a media channel running '100% on Indian RAW (Research and Analysis Wing)' agenda - the classified defence wing of the Indian government.

However, when the Pakistan politician was confronted for a one-on-one debate with Major Gaurav Arya (Retd), he backed out and even refuted his own remarks, adding that he has said nothing against the channel.

Responding to Chohan's jibe, Retd Major Gaurav Arya issued an open challenge to debate him one-on-one. He said, "You say that we reduce your volume as 8-10 people come on the screens of Republic. I give you an open challenge to you, let there be a one-on-one debate between you and me, with the volume controls in your hand. Entire India and entire Pakistan will see that debate. You have a great wish to hunt a lion? Come, I await you."

Pakistan's Pulwama Admission

Earlier, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury had publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. However, Pakistan wimped out of its own admission days later as Pakistan Foreign Affairs Spokesperson claimed that Fawad Chaudhury was speaking about the aerial dogfight between the two nations on February 2019.

