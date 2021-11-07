Pakistan Federal Cabinet Approves Summary To De-proscribe Banned Outfit TLP

After Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government last week struck a deal with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the federal cabinet on Saturday, 6th November, approved the de-proscription of the banned outfit. According to Geo News, the federal cabinet approved the removal of the party’s proscribed status through a circulation summaryy sent by the interior ministry. It is to mention that the decision of the de-proscription comes after TLP assured Khan’s administration that it will not organise violent protests in the future.

It also comes after Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar earlier this week granted the initial approval to the summary sent to him by the Punjab home department for the revocation of the TLP’s proscribed status. Buzdar had then sent the preliminary approval to the summary to the Ministry of Interior to take a final decision regarding the matter through circulation. After receiving the summary to change TLP’s status, the Ministry of Interior had sent it to the federal cabinet.

Now, in line with the deal struck with the TLP, the government has already removed the names of around 48 TLP workers among 90 from the fourth schedule. The provincial Punjab government has also decided to release 100 other activists of the proscribed organisation from different jails in the province, Geo News reported.

Tensions between TLP and PTI

It is worth noting that the TLP was behind significant anti-French riots earlier this year, prompting the embassy to issue a warning to all French people to leave the country. TLP was the fifth largest political party in the 2018 general elections, surpassing the Pakistan People's Party in terms of votes gained in Punjab (PPP). In recent weeks, TLP has been protesting in a bid to put pressure on the government to release the party's leader, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi.

Last week, after the radical Islamist protesters threatened to bring Islamabad to a halt, the Imran Khan-led government announced that it has reached a mutual agreement with TLP. The announcement came after Pakistan released 350 activists of the banned outfit TLP arrested during the unrest after they threatened of holding a "long march" against Khan for not releasing the party chief. Neither Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi nor religious leader Mufti Muneebur Rehman gave out the details about the meeting despite that both were a part of the meeting.

