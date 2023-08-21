Pakistan: FIA Arrest Former PTI General Secretary Asad Umar In Cypher Case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has also been added to the list of arrests after Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood in the Cypher case. Pakistan authorities have ramped up efforts to resolve the urgent matter. Umar's arrest would be the third arrest in Islamabad after senior party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI Chairman Imran Khan were arrested in connection with an investigation last week.

Notably, Khan said that Washington hatched a plot to depose him and displayed the Cypher at a public gathering to support his assertions. The allegation by the deposed Pakistan PM has been made on March 27, 2022. However, the US has repeatedly disputed such charges, calling them "categorically false." Both Qureshi and Khan have been booked after a first information report (FIR) against the PTI chairman, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), invoked Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923.

FIA arrests another PTI leader

Asad Umar, who has been a close aide of the PTI chief, has also held the post of the party's general secretary. However, the leader had stepped down from his party positions following his arrest during the May 9 riots, in which PTI workers attacked government and military installations.

"Given the current situation [...] after May 9, it is not personally possible for me to continue performing my party leadership duties," said the former federal minister while giving away the position. Further, he added that he is resigning as the secretary general of PTI and as the core committee member.

"One of the reasons why is [...] I am outspoken and I cannot issue personal statements if I hold an office," said the former PTI member.

A few facts about Cable gate