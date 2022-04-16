Pakistan Files Protest Against Afghanistan For Border Firing; Latter Summons Pak Envoy

After it was announced that seven Pakistani soldiers were killed by an armed group near the Afghanistan border, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned Afghanistan's charge d'affaires in Islamabad to submit a protest over the cross-border incident. In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) expressed significant concerns about the surge in provocations from Afghan border security personnel, saying that Pakistan strongly opposed such cross-border fire events and urged that those guilty be held accountable.

Pakistan has asked the Afghan charge d'affaires to request that the Kabul administration strengthen border security measures and improve bilateral communication to avoid such tragedies. The developments came after Pakistani checkpoints were reportedly targeted in Chitral near the Afghan border on April 14 by unjustified shelling and firing from Afghanistan, which lasted for five to six hours, according to the media source, with 35 shells fired from Afghanistan in the cross-border strike.

This comes as, on Thursday, at least seven Pakistani troops were killed when terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Afghan border in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) suggests. ISPR went on to say that the security forces reacted quickly and efficiently engaged and killed four terrorists. After the incident, Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid respect to the fallen soldiers, and stated that Islamabad would continue to battle terrorism.

Pakistani planes attacked Afghanistan's Khost and Kunar provinces

Meanwhile, local officials in Afghanistan's Khost and Kunar provinces reported that Pakistani planes attacked various regions of the provinces, killing five children and a woman. The officials of Khost province stated that Pakistani aircraft targeted the province's Pesa Mila and Mir Safar regions on Friday night, according to Khaama Press. Airstrikes were carried out in the Spera district of Khost province, killing 33 members of two families. Locals of the Shaitan district of Kunar province claim that five children and a woman were killed in a Pakistani bombardment.

As per the reports, the attack was not in retaliation to that of the Afghan cross-border attack. Pakistani media stated that Pakistan targeted the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a Pashtun Islamist terrorist group in the Khost and Kunar regions. TTP, which is a composite of ethnic Pashtun Islamist terrorist organisations, operates out of North Waziristan, Pakistan's northwestern tribal area, and has been battling the Pakistanis since 2007.

In the latest development, the Afghan government has summoned Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul in response to Pakistan’s military airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces. The Afghan side strongly condemned the airstrikes by Pakistani forces in Khost and Kunar and asked Pakistan to not repeat such actions. A letter of protest was also handed over to the Pakistani ambassador to convey to his superiors.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP, Unsplash