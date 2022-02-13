Pakistan Fin Min Claims Nation Needs Some Significant Actions To Revive Its Economy

Pakistan's Finance minister Shaukat Tarin emphasised the importance of reviving the country's economy in order to avoid having to "beg" for loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other countries. The Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the Kamyab Jawan Markaz at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The Express Tribune quoted Tarin as saying, "We want to get out of the circle of repeatedly going to the IMF and other countries to beg for loans."

The Foreign Minister further stated that Pakistan needs to take some significant actions to revive its economy. Only three million individuals in the country, he noted in his speech, paid their taxes, according to the media agency. Only two million people pay their taxes, because one million of those three million pay withholding tax, he added, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the foreign minister, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked China's leadership to assist in populating the country's special economic zones by bringing in Chinese businesses during his visit to the country. Imran Khan's visit to China, his first in two years, highlights Islamabad's financial reliance on Beijing, particularly as the West continues to overlook Pakistan, Tarin added. On the other hand, Imran Khan's visit to China has sparked debate about whether China has provided Pakistan with the much-needed funding.

ADB Report reveals Pak among the least open economies

Further, Pakistan also has one of the lowest trade-to-GDP ratios in the world, at just 30%, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Pakistan is a reasonably large country, according to the ADB, yet its trade openness remains shockingly low. Ethiopia, Brazil, and Sudan are only countries with less open borders than Pakistan.

Even after accounting for its relatively large size, Pakistan has traditionally endured uneven growth and is one of the least open economies in the world, according to the report. Pakistan's economy and trade in the Age of Global Value Chains, according to the Asian Development Bank, is less open than India and even Bangladesh.

Furthermore, Pakistan's textile exports account for the majority of the country's exports, making the country's commerce less diverse. The report indicates that Pakistan's exports are less diverse than India's. Moreover, India's GDP is about ten times that of Pakistan, according to the ADB report.

(With inputs from agencies)