Pakistan Finance Min Says Forced To Take Tough Decisions Due To IMF's Pressure On Economy

With Pakistan's economy crippled under mounting debts and loans, Federal Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin on Sunday confessed that the country was being forced to take several 'tough decisions' due to the pressure of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The debt-ridden country is looking to revive the crucial USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has forced the Imran Khan-led government to implement a new raft of austerity measures on its population.

Negotiating with the IMF for the restoration of USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) was not a 'cakewalk' this time due to the situation of the region after the US exit from Afghanistan, Shaukat Tarin admitted according to the News International.

Pakistan aims to meet certain conditions set by the IMF with the passing of the Supplementary Finance Bill and the State Bank of Pakistan Autonomy Bill. This needs to be done before January 12 when the IMF Executive Board will give the final node to a USD 1 billion tranche for Pakistan. On this, Finance Minister Tarin has expressed hope the bill will 'sail' through easily and would be enacted by parliament, within the given time frame.

Tougher days ahead for Pakistan

Lately, Pakistan has been witnessing currency devaluation, high inflation, a spike in its petrol rates, and a current account deficit compounding its economic problems. Defending the spike in prices, Shaukat Tarin, said that the hike was a result of the IMF's suggestion to increase the petroleum development levy (PDL). Pakistan's Opposition has alleged that the government was turning the State Bank of Pakistan into the bank of IMF.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was quoted by Dawn as saying, "The government is about to increase inflation by raising the petroleum levy on the orders of IMF which is cruel. The government has also given in to the IMF's conditions for increasing electricity tariffs. The government has given the public an 'inflation package'."

Pakistan's debt crisis

Apart from international organizations, Pakistan has also been regularly borrowing from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which last month laid down stringent clauses for the Imran Khan-led nation in exchange for its $4.2 billion loan package.

According to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Saudi Arabia has agreed to give a $3 billion cash deposit to Pakistan for a year with a caveat that the country would be bound to return it anytime on a three-day notice. The last time it borrowed from the Arba nation, it was forced to repay the loan by taking a loan of the same amount from China.

In turn, Pakistan has had to pay over Rs 26 billion in interest cost to China to repay a maturing debt in the fiscal year 2020-21. Reportedly, the cash-strapped nation is also facing scores of "hidden debts" totaling $385 billion due to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project.