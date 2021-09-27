Pakistan Finance Minister Humiliated By Own Country's Diaspora During UK Visit

The Baloch and Sindh diaspora in London protested against Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on September 26. The rally was held in Parliament Square.

The protestors requested that the United Kingdom stopped sponsoring Pakistan, which is administered by a ruthless government that murders dissidents and oppresses minorities. They yelled slogans condemning Pakistani intelligence services' enforced disappearance campaign, which abducts journalists, political activists, and anyone who dares to question them.

The protestors labelled the regime as a sectarian genocide regime that is ruining the lives of the Baloch, Hazara, Hindu, Sikh, and Ahmadiya minorities, turning them into refugees in their own country. The protestors stated that they intend to file a formal complaint with the British government and MPs against their silence on Pakistan's misleading role in Afghanistan, which is rapidly devolving into a humanitarian crisis.

The large-scale protests against the visiting foreign minister are exceptional as the Pakistani diaspora in London has never seen anything like this before in the nation. Earlier on September 26, hundreds of protestors gathered in front of the Pakistan High Commissioner's house in London, shouting anti-Pakistani slogans.

This protest took place during Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi's official visit to the United Kingdom.

Afghans had also staged protests against Pakistan

Afghan women and men had organised separate anti-Pakistan protests in Kabul on September 7, which resulted in the detention of numerous Afghan journalists covering the event.

Protesters gathered outside the Pakistan Embassy to oppose what they claim is Pakistani meddling in Afghanistan, particularly Islamabad's support for the last Taliban attack, which helped the terrorist group capture Panjshir province. The "Resistance" forces, as the anti-Taliban fighters call themselves, later stated that the fighting would continue.

The women carried placards and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans as they marched through the streets near the embassy. Protests were held in a number of other cities and towns, including Mazar Sharif. Afghan women had previously staged small protests demanding that their rights be protected.

According to reports, the Taliban fired at the gathering to disperse it. Social media posts were filled with demands for the release of the detained journalists.

