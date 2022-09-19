Pakistan Flyer Completely Loses The Plot Mid-air: Takes Shirt Off, Tries Shattering Window

In a shocking incident, a passenger on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Peshawar to Dubai flight created chaos midflight when he started kicking the aircraft's window, punching seats, and indulging in a brawl with the flight staff, ARY news reported.

The incident appeared to begin as the passenger was seen lying flat on the narrow passage seemingly in prayer aboard the PK-283 flight. Amid tumult among the passengers, the man was forcibly made to get up and get back on his seat.

However, that only appeared to antagonise him as he was next seen shirtless & arguing with the crew. He next punched the seats and tried to kick a window/. As per inputs, when the flight attendants tried to control the situation by intervening, he also assaulted them.

According to ARY News, the passenger was restrained to his seat in compliance with aviation regulations to prevent any escalation of the issue. Notably, in accordance with protocol, the flight's captain made contact with a Dubai air traffic controller and sought security. The passenger was detained by security personnel as soon as the flight arrived at the airport in Dubai.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident occurred on September 14 and according to Pakistan International Airlines officials, the passenger concerned was blacklisted by the airline, ANI reported.