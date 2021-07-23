Pakistan FM Arrives In China For 2-day Visit, To Discuss Dasu, Economic Corridor

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi landed in China for an ‘important’ two-day visit to hold a round of talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The two neighbouring countries to India aim to hold strategic dialogue on the bilateral infrastructure project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $46 billion project launched on April 20, 2015, by the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the then Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif which involves connectivity via rail, road, and air between the deep-sea Pakistani ports of Gwadar and Karachi to China’s Xinjiang province.

Qureshi and Yi will also discuss the Dasu dam incident where a bus exploded and plunged into a ravine in the Upper Kohistan area of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 13, including 9 Chinese nationals, an ANI report confirmed, citing the Pakistani TV channel Ary News. China had earlier asked Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of the "terrorist attack" to justice.

In a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had lodged a protest with Pakistan about the incident, saying that they take concrete and effective actions to safeguard the Chinese nationals. China also dispatched a work team that arrived in Pakistan to“coordinate” with local authorities on the Dasu incident probe.

China said it 'hopes' Pak will investigate Dasu attack

Keqiang told the Pakistani PM that China “hopes Pakistan can provide assistance and use all necessary means to investigate the attack and bring the terrorists involved to justice,” CPC’s state-run Global Times reported. He stressed that the Pakistani government pays “critical” attention to the security of Chinese organizations and nationals based overseas. The Dasu hydropower project is a part of China’s Economic Corridor, and the CPC had suspected the role of Pakistani Taliban or Balochistan terror outfits behind the attack, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, Qian Feng told Global Times.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has made a trip to China earlier last year for China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue. "I am leaving on a very important visit to China. I had a discussion with the Prime Minister regarding this visit. My delegation will represent the stance of the political and military leadership of the country,” he had said in a video broadcast message. Meeting Foreign Minister Wang Yi will prove to be beneficial for both countries, he had stated.