Pakistan FM Claims US NSA Advised Imran Khan Against Moscow Visit, Rakes Up Threat Letter

Addressing the National Assembly ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion, Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi levelled a series of allegations, raking up the foreign conspiracy claim, Imran Khan's controversial Russia visit, and the country's bilateral ties with India.

Claiming that the Opposition was engaging in horse-trading to topple the PTI Government, Qureshi stated that despite knocking on the doors of the Election Commission, the party was still awaiting justice. "Blatant attempts are being made to bring regime change. Humans are temporary. Big leaders and personalities lie buried today. But history will be witnessed. History will expose these people," said Qureshi.

'US NSA advised Imran Khan against Moscow visit'

In a massive claim, the Pakistan Foreign Minister alleged that the US NSA had called the NSA of Pakistan and advised against Imran Khan's scheduled Russia visit. Raising the 'dignity' of the country, he stated that Pakistan is a sovereign state and the position was made clear to America.

"Do we want to live with dignity or live in slavery? When Moscow visit was decided, it had nothing to do with the Ukraine war. Discussions were going on for 2 months, the date came, and PM decided to go. Important bilateral ties and topics were to be discussed. We thought a great deal about the visit to Moscow and it was decided that it would be in Pakistan's interest for PM Imran to visit Moscow," he said.

"Then US NSA called the NSA of Pakistan and told us to not go. We decided to go ahead with the visit. We respect the UN charter. When America's national advisor told us not to go, we made our position clear," he said, asking which nation was ordered around like this.

The leader also claimed that as a 'witness' to PM Imran khan's dialogue, he had seen the role Pakistan played in "consensus building". "We built consensus in Muslim ummah against the war. I met foreign ministers of China and other countries. Pakistan played a diplomatic role in IOC consensus-building against the war," he claimed.

Pak FM demands in-camera session with US diplomat

Citing the 'threat letter' again, Shah Mahmood Qureshi further demanded that an in-camera session be held to throw light on the truth. He also slammed the Opposition for calling the letter 'fake'.

"Shehbaz Sharif wants the document to be put in the House. Bilawal Bhutto calls the document fake. Maryam says this document was framed in Islamabad. I want to repeat that the document is an authentic document. The letter was written and sent by a diplomat in the US. Let's go for an in-camera session. Let the diplomat say if he stands by what he had written or not," he remarked.

Qureshi demands fresh polls, rakes up India's accidental missile firing

Harping on the Kashmir issue and ties with India, the Pakistan Minister stated that while the US expects Pakistan to be supportive of all their issues, they want them to keep mum on subjects like Kashmir. Raking up the accidental missile firing of March 9 he said, "India accidentally fired a missile on Pakistan. Will you tell the security council that accidental fire could have led to accidental war? As both nations are nuclear powers? India doesn't want to have any dialogue and I told Imran khan that we don't have to be a part of such conferences and camp politics."

Urging the House to save the country from a 'constitutional crisis', Qureshi backed fresh elections. "Let's go in front of the public and see who wins. We will abide by the public's decision. Do not push this country into a constitutional crisis. Why are you scared of the public? Who is the traitor let the public decide," he said.