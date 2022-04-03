Last Updated:

Pakistan FM Qureshi Attacks India Over Accidental Missile Firing Amid Political Turmoil

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that on one hand, India is firing missiles and "here they are putting Pakistan democracy in danger."

Dragging India into Prime Minister Imran Khan's political debacle, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that "on one hand India is firing missiles and here they are putting Pakistan democracy in danger".

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan further appealed to everyone to not take "law into their hands". Ahead of the no-trust vote, which has now been disallowed by the Pakistan Speaker, another rebel PTI leader, Salik Hussain, nephew of Parvez Elahi joined the Opposition camp. 

Meanwhile, in Islamabad protesters were arrested outside the National Assembly before the no-trust vote proceedings began.

"Appeal everyone not to take the law into their hands. Do not create any nuisance. The "teen ka tola" (opposition) planning conspiracy. I appeal to everyone inside and outside the office to not take the law into their hands. On one hand, India firing missiles and here they are putting Pakistan's democracy in danger," he mentioned. 

Pakistan's Punjab gets new Governor 

In a key development ahead of the National Assembly proceedings, the Imran Khan government sacked Punjab's Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, from his post. 

The move is perceived to pacify rebels of the Jahangir Tareen Group and the Aleem Khan Group in the PTI government. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has now been appointed to the post. 

Imran Khan's no-trust vote disallowed over 'foreign conspiracy'

Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost the majority in the Pakistan Parliament, lacking the support of 11 lawmakers, required to win a no-confidence motion. The Opposition, on the other hand, claimed the support of 174 lawmakers in the 342-member National Assembly.

However, in an unexpected development following Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry's argument, the no-trust vote against Khan was disallowed in the Pakistan Assembly. Chaudhry claimed that the no-trust vote was a foreign-funded conspiracy, adding that the Pakistan government was not a puppet in their hand.

Echoing Chaudhry, Pakistan's Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, citing Article 5 of the country's Constitution, disallowed the no-trust vote against Khan saying that the country is not a puppet to foreign hands. 

