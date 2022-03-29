Pakistan FM Qureshi Leaves For China; 'trilateral Meeting Lined Up With Afghanistan'

As the Pakistan government's fate hangs in uncertainty, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is setting off to China for a series of bilateral meetings amid the crumbling economic situation in Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Beijing, Qureshi said many important meetings are lined up under Pakistan's "Platform for Neighbors" initiative, where representatives from Iran, Afghanistan, China, and the Central Asian Republic will participate. Talks regarding developments in Afghanistan will be held in detail, he said.

"Trilateral meetings between Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan are also lined up. Pakistan plans to hold bilateral meetings with the Foreign Minister of Russia and Iran's Minister too," added Qureshi.

Distanced from the world, both China and Pakistan have appeared to further bolster their bilateral ties with the signing of MoUs and other agreements in the past few months.

Pakistan, China sign new MoU for bilateral cooperation

On March 22, China and Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest including education and agriculture. Pakistan’s FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the signing ceremony.

In February, China signed an MoU with Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Beijing.

Moreover, Pakistan recently said that China is in agreement to provide a major financial relief to the country by the rollover of $4.2 billion debt that was maturing this week. The cash-strapped Islamabad had earlier made repeated requests to Beijing to roll over the debt.

The agreements between Beijing and Islamabad come in the backdrop of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan facing a fresh crisis in the country with uncertainty looming over his continuance in the Prime Minister's Office.

Imran Khan faces no-trust vote

Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties, on March 8, submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

The Opposition has been claiming that they are confident of getting support from over 172 members in the 342-member National Assembly, to overthrow Imran Khan.