Pakistan FM Qureshi Shaken By IAF's 'will Take Whole Kashmir' Warning; Whines & Grumbles

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is quaking in his boots at the statement made by IAF Air Marshal Amit Dev saying that India will soon have the whole of Kashmir in years to come. In response, Qureshi mumbled lies about the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir that continues to be the subject of Pakistan's nefarious attempts at state-sponsored terrorism.

He tweeted, “The illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir continues to strangle legitimate aspiration of people of Kashmir to determine their own destiny. Pakistan will leave no stone unturned as we stand by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just right to self-determination.”

Air Marshal Amit Dev said on Wednesday that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will soon be a part of India. The Air Marshal was addressing the people during celebrations of Infantry Day and made a statement assuring the Indians of the possession of the whole of Kashmir in coming years. In the recent past, there have been multiple protests against the Pakistani government to free the illegally occupied area of Kashmir.

#WATCH | "...It wasn't only IAF & Army's participation in Budgam but many small missions that resulted in ensuring free Kashmir...I'm sure some day POK will join this part of Kashmir & we'll have whole Kashmir in yrs to come: Air Marshal Amit Dev, AOC-in-C, Western Air Command pic.twitter.com/GuN0UE4S7q — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Protests against Pakistan in PoK

Earlier on October 22, a huge protest was staged against Pakistan in London to mark the 'Black Day'. The protesters said that it was on this day in 1947 that the Pakistani army forcefully took control over the portion of Jammu and Kashmir. The protest was organised by the National Equality Party and they raised slogans of 'shame,shame Pakistan' outside the Pakistan high commission in London. NEP Chairman Sajjad Raja said while speaking to Republic, "We are suffering since 22 October 1947."

People also gathered in London to protest for the rights of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the three day visit of Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi from September 27. Protestors raised black flags along with placards with messages. The demonstrators also raised 'restore basic human, political and social rights in Jammu and Kashmir' banners.

Earlier last month on September 15, hundreds of protesters protested in the Pallandari region in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to demand independence from the Pakistani clutches. They also accused Islamabad of giving second-class citizen treatment to them and the protestors said that their rights were trampled upon.