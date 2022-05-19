Pakistan FM Raises Issue Of J&K's Special Status With UN Chief In Fresh Provocation Bid

In yet another attempt to drum up international support against India, Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised the issue of withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Emphasising that Islamabad desires peace with all its neighbours, including India, Bhutto said the security challenges will remain elusive unless the Jammu & Kashmir issue is resolved.

In his meeting with the UN chief, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs referring to to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said, "Pakistan desires peace with all its neighbours, including India, which will continue to remain elusive unless the Jammu and Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people."

Further, during his meeting with Guterres, Zardari appreciated the Secretary General's role in coordinating humanitarian relief and economic assistance for the Afghan people.

Withdrawing of special status of Jammu & Kashmir

On August 5, 2019, the Jammu & Kashmir special status was revoked by the Indian government. Article 370 and Article 35A were no more functional under the Indian Constitution. Article 370 in the Constitution of India 1949 provided temporary provisions to citizens of Jammu & Kashmir ensuring special statuses like having its own constitution, and flag and making any decisions without the Indian government's concern except in the sector of defence, foreign affairs, and communications. Whereas Article 35- A gave provision to the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature to define its 'permanent residents'.

This decision of India outraged Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad.

India has repeatedly told the international community that the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the country's Parliament was an internal matter.

Advising Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda, India has stood firm on its stance on Jammu and Kashmir and said that Union Territory was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of the country.

While India has always desired normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in a terror-free and friendly environment.

