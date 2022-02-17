'Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi Can't Think Beyond Multan': US Analyst To Qamar Cheema

Amounting to major embarrassment for Pakistan, US-based political analyst Sajid Tarar shared his views on strengthened ties between New Delhi and Washington DC while admitting to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's derailed vision and complacency. Former advisor for Muslims to the Donald Trump-led administration, Tarar, said the growing relations between India and the US on one hand, and deteriorating bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan on the other are synonymous with India's EAM Jaishankar's calibre and that of Qureshi.

On February 14's edition of The Qamar Cheema Show, Tarar was asked to elucidate on seemingly deep-rooted India-US relations and Pakistan turning its back against the Joe Biden-led country. The host of the show mentioned Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu's meeting with a group of officers of Indian descent serving for the US Navy in Annapolis and asked Tarar to draw parallels of India's influence in the subcontinent and the US with Qureshi's laid back attitude.

'Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi cannot think beyond Multan'

Throwing light on India's dynamic presence in the US and implying failures on the part of Quereshi, Tarar replied, "This comparison is akin to comparing Dr Jaishankar to Qureshi. He (Qureshi) cannot think beyond Multan. On one hand, Dr Jaishankar is an eminent foreign diplomat... take a look at his foreign diplomatic visits. Secondly, not only has the Indian Ambassador to the US (Sandhu) visited the US Naval Academy to meet officers of Indian descent but Indian descent present at the US State Department, Think Tank- Hudson Institute, Carnegie Mellon or Broking Institute are often invited to the Indian Embassy."

"I have seen Indian-American businessmen paying a visit at the Indian Embassy when PM Modi arrives at the US. On the other hand, I can explain Pakistan's stature with an example. When Asad Majeed Khan became the Pakistani envoy to the US, an acquaintance from the secret service in the US told me that officials are embassy get pictures clicked with dignitaries but have little or no knowledge of who they actually are," he continued.

Furthermore, Tarar pointed out a lack of nationalism in Pakistani leaders, he mentioned that he has often recommended vocational training, seminars, cultural exchanges amongst Pakistani descents and the Pakistan Embassy but Khan has not taken note of the same.

"This (developing ties) can happen only when you have the sense of nationalism and you want to drive Pakistan to heights of success. But right now Pakistan needs two things- nationalism and the fear of God," Tarar added.