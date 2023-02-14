Pakistan Food Crisis Worsens As Nation Struggles With Skyrocketing Milk And Chicken Prices

Reeling under food and economic crisis, cash-strapped Pakistan is set to impose new taxes of 170 billion rupees (PKR) this month in a bid for a massive bailout by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), even as analysts have warned that the new taxes could accelerate the country’s spiraling inflation. The IMF delayed the release of a crucial $1.1 billion portion of a 2019 deal worth $6 billion, on hold since December over Pakistan’s failure to meet the terms. The latest round of the talks between Pakistan and the IMF concluded Friday with the fund recommending steps including imposing new taxes.

There has also been an unchecked hike on prices of milk, chicken and gas as Pakistan's consumers bear the brunt of the crisis. Finance minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday hiked gas prices to secure an early release of International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $1.2 billion tranche, by raising an additional PKR310 billion from the majority of domestic and all other categories of consumers, Karachi-based news outlet Dawn said in a report. Natural gas prices in the range of 16% to 112.32% were raised with retrospective effect from January 1 for six months.

Hike in poultry rates

Live broiler chicken which has seen an increase of PKR 30-40 per kg in the last two days, taking the cost to Rs 480-500 per kilogram, reported Dawn. Earlier this month, the live bird was available at PKR 390-440 per kg while it was being sold between PKR 380-420kg in the last week of January, 2023.

The chicken meat is now being sold at PKR 700-780 a kg which was PKR 620-650 per kg a few days ago. Boneless meat price hit a new peak of PKR 1,000-1,100 per kg, showing a jump of PKR 150-200 per kg in the same period. Boneless poultry meat rate has crossed the price of boneless veal which is currently being sold at PKR 900-1,000 per kg, while meat with bones is selling at PKR 800-850 per kg.

The spike in poultry prices has been attributed to the delay in opening fresh letters of credit for import of soya bean meal which is one of the main ingredients of poultry feed. The 50kg poultry feed bag is now tagged at PKR 7,200, up by PKR 600 in the last one month as the price of the poultry feed being made without soya bean is also going up.

Loose milk prices unchecked

The price of loose milk has been increased to PKR 210 from PKR 190 per litre by some shopkeepers. Karachi Milk Retailers Association media coordinator Waheed Gaddi claimed that “over 1,000 shopkeepers are selling milk at an inflated rate. These are actually shops of wholesalers/dairy farmers and not ours members," while speaking to Dawn.

“Our 4,000 retail members have kept the price unchanged at Rs 190 per litre," said Gaddi. In case the price hike announced by dairy farmers and wholesalers is not reverted, retailers will be bound to charge PKR 220 per litre instead of PKR 210 from the consumers as per new rate calculation after PKR 27 per litre jump in procurement price, he added.