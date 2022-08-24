Pakistan Forced To Withdraw 15th Amendment Bill Amid Intense Protests In PoK

Amid fierce opposition from the people, Islamabad was once again forced to withdraw the 15th Constitutional Amendment bill that was brought to grant provincial status to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

After much anticipation of attempts by the Pakistan government to pass the bill to the Interim Constitution of PoK this week, the Legislative Assembly decided to withdraw it, as per Asian Lite International.

The bill, which aimed at establishing a separate election commission for local bodies, was tabled by the government on August 13, 2022, with the support of the Opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The 15th Amendment is Pakistan's 24th attempt to determine the constitutional status of PoK.

Even as the PoK Assembly remained undecided, the people of the territory (illegally occupied by Pakistan in 1947) protested vociferously against the attempt by Islamabad to snatch their rights.

Unrest in PoK over Pakistan 15th Amendment

The 15th amendment is purely related to the procedure of local elections. There is a powerful undercurrent of discontent in the PoK region that is under Pakistan’s control. There has also been an outcry that the government does not take the people in PoK into confidence or consult them before taking big decisions for them, reported Islam Khabar.

The introduction of the bill had led to massive protests and public meetings in all the ten districts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Protestors strongly objected to the government’s plan to fix the constitutional status of the region.

The new draft rules aim to roll back the 13th amendment which empowered local lawmakers to take major political and economic decisions without the approval of the State.

As per local reports, a bandh was called at Muzaffarabad’s Gilani Chowk and all roads in the area were shut. Protests have been ongoing in Rawalakot, Bagh, Poonch, Muzaffarabad, and Neelum Valley.

There is anger among PoK citizens over the repeated attempts by the Pakistan government to divest the region of its special power and take complete control over the administration. The 15th Constitutional Amendment would also transfer the financial and administrative powers of the local government to Islamabad.

There have been repeated allegations that Pakistan exploits the rich forest, mining, and water resources in PoK while Kashmiris do not get any benefit. Even locals are not consulted before natural resources from the region are explored and exploited by Pakistan, as per reports.

