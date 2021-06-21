Pakistan Foreign Min Ducks 'Osama Bin Laden A Martyr?' Question After Imran Khan Admission

In yet another admission that his country harbours terrorists, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi ducked a question on Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden. In an interview with Afghanistan's news channel TOLOnews on June 19, he was asked for his opinion on Pakistan PM Imran Khan describing Bin Laden as a "martyr". Claiming that Khan was "quoted out of context", he blamed a "particular section of the media" for playing this news up. Pressed further to give his take on the terrorist, Qureshi replied, "I will let that pass".

During the interview, he also falsely accused India of using Afghan soil to perpetrate terrorism in Pakistan. He said, "You have every right to have sovereign and bilateral relations with India. You trade with India, they come and carry out development work there, that's completely fine. But at times, we feel that their presence is larger than it ought to be because they don't share a border with you". When questioned about Pakistan's policy towards terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, he claimed that his nation does not support any terror outfit.

Conveniently ignoring Pakistan's aggression in terms of ceasefire violations and cross-border terror, Qureshi accused India of hampering bilateral ties. The Pakistan Foreign Minister noted, "With India, we wanted reconciliation. The minute Prime Minister Imran Khan came into office, we said you take one step towards peace, we will take two. Unfortunately, they did not reciprocate".

OBL being a martyr is out-of- syllabus question. pic.twitter.com/BHF0TVuDLa — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) June 20, 2021

Imran Khan's admission

Speaking in Pakistan's National Assembly in Islamabad on June 25, 2020, Imran Khan opined that Pakistan had suffered tremendous losses by participating in the US-led War on Terror after the 9/11 terrorist attack. He termed the US killing of Bin Laden in 2011 as a shameful incident. The PTI chairman took another U-turn, lamenting the fact that their former ally US had not even informed the authorities before entering the country and killing Bin Laden.