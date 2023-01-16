Pakistan: Former SCBA President Latif Afridi Shot Dead In Peshawar HC; Gunman Held

Former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Latif Afridi has been shot dead in a firing at the Peshawar high Court in Pakistan on Monday. The senior lawyer was sitting in the bar room with other lawyers when a gunman opened fire at him, reported Pakistan-based news outlet Dawn citing a police official. Afridi was moved to the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, the assailant is in their custody. Afridi was reportedly shot six times, according to the hospital administration. Pakistan news media has reported that the attacker was identified at Adnan Afridi and the police still investigating how he managed to get inside the secured High Court premises.

Pak PM, others extend condolences over jurist’s murder

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif took to Twitter to express his grief over the senior lawyer's death. “The worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming, the provincial government should immediately take steps to improve it," he said.

Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the murder of Afridi and said "he was a strong supporter of democracy and a staunch opponent of extremism". “The killing of martyr Abdul Latif Afridi is very unfortunate,” the Pakistan People's Party leader said in a tweet. Meanwhile, former SCBA president Ahsan Bhoon expressed shock at the murder of the senior lawyer and said Afridi had always raised his voice for people deprived of rights. “He was a part of the students union in his young days and later he joined the ANP,” Bhoon said in an interview with Geo News, adding that the slain lawyer had also suffered tough times during martial law in ex-dictator Ayub Khan’s tenure.