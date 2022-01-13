Pakistan: Four Sentenced To Death Over Explosion Outside LeT Founder Hafiz Saeed's House

A Pakistani court has sentenced four people to death after convicting them guilty for a blast outside the house of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, a spokesperson of the court stated. Last year, a huge car bomb exploded in Lahore, killing three people and injuring more than 20 others. As per PTI, during the in-camera trial hearings at high-security Kot Lakhpat Jail, anti-terrorism court judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced a lady named Ayesha Bibi, to five years in prison. It is to mention that Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

On June 23, 2021, a blast outside Saeed's home killed three people and injured more than 20 others, causing damage to a number of nearby homes, shops, and cars. The court official also stated that Eid Gul of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Peter Paul David, Sajjad Shah, and Ziaullah were all sentenced to death by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on nine counts during the hearing. Ayesha Bibi also received a five-year sentence, according to PTI.

Car was rigged with explosives

After the explosion last year, Punjab police head Inam Ghani stated that the explosion happened outside Saeed's house, at the BOR Society in Jauhar Town and that if there had been no police outside the residence there may have been a huge loss. He announced that the car was rigged with explosives, according to PTI. Outside the house of Saeed, there was a police presence. Ghani described the incident as terrifying. The injured people were immediately taken to Jinnah Hospital. Last year, Ghani also suggested that enemy intelligence agencies may have been involved in the explosion.

Jinnah Hospital's Dr Yahya Sultan stated that police officers were also among those who were injured in the blast. A massive explosion ripped through the neighbourhood, destroying a number of homes, businesses and vehicles. Rescue 1122, which is an emergency service in the Punjab Province in Pakistan suggests that the blast caused a house's roof to collapse, according to PTI. At the scene, there were rumours that Saeed was inside the house when the blast happened. For his conviction in terror financing crimes, 71-year-old Hafiz Saeed has been imprisoned at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

