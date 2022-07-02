Pakistan: Fresh Crisis For PM Shehbaz Sharif's Son As SC Orders Re-election Of Punjab CM

In another crisis for the ruling coalition in Pakistan, on Friday, the Supreme Court ordered the re-election of the Chief Minister of the Punjab province on July 22. While Hamza Shehbaz was elected as the Punjab CM on April 16 after winning 197 votes in the 371-member House - 11 more than the majority mark, this included 25 votes cast by rebel PTI members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) who were subsequently disqualified by the Election Commission. On Thursday, Lahore High Court ruled a recount of the votes cast in the CM election after excluding these 25 votes.

While the HC directed that a fresh election for the CM's post be held on July 1, the SC postponed the date citing that the bypoll to 20 vacant seats is scheduled on July 17. If a candidate fails to get 186 votes, the second round of voting will be conducted in which he shall require only a majority of those present and voting to be elected the CM. While Hamza Shehbaz is Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's son, the PTI-led alliance's candidate Pervaiz Elahi is currently serving as the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly. A win for Elahi might bolster Imran Khan's persistent demand to conduct fresh General Elections in Pakistan.

Political crisis in Punjab

The opposition triggered a change of guard by filing a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar on March 28. A first-time MPA, Usman Buzdar was a surprise pick for the CM's post in August 2018 after PTI formed the government in Punjab with the help of PML(Q) and Independents. Even though Imran Khan described him as 'Wasim Akram plus' and consistently backed him, complaints against his style of functioning have grown manifold over the last few years. In a bid to solicit the support of PML(Q), PTI asked Buzdar to resign and named Elahi as his replacement.

After the 1992 World Cup-winning captain was ousted as the PM via a no-confidence motion, the PDM managed to form a government in the Punjab province as well. At present, PML(N) is the single-largest party in Punjab with 165 MPAs and it has the support of 7 PPP, one PRHP and 4 Independents. On the other hand, PTI and PML(Q) have 158 and 10 legislators in the 371-member House. However, its strength will increase to 173 with the Election Commission set to notify PTI members on 5 seats reserved for women and minorities.