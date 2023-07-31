Pakistan Fumes As European Air Safety Agency Warns Airspace Over Lahore & Karachi 'unsafe'

Amid the rising instances of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, the European Air Safety Agency (EASA) issued a warning regarding the risk involved in flying over the airspace of Pakistani cities of Karachi and Lahore. On Friday, the agency released an advisory declaring the airspace of the two cities as ‘unsafe’. The advisory invited a stern response from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Sunday. The body disputed the safety warning and maintained that the country’s airspace is “safe”.

“Due to the current security situation in Pakistan with the presence of violent non-state actor groups with confirmed anti-aviation weaponry, possibly MANPADS (man-portable air-defence systems), there is a continued possible threat to civil aviation resulting in a HIGH risk to operation at altitudes below FL 260,” the EASA stated in a statement on Friday. “EASA advises air operators not to conduct flights over FIR Karachi (OPKR) and FIR Lahore (OPLR) below FL 260. Operators should take this information and any other relevant information into account in their own risk assessments, alongside any available guidance or directions from their national authority as appropriate,” the body said. On Sunday, the country was jolted by a massive explosion that took the lives of at least 44 people and injured over 200 victims.

PCAA disputes the warning

The PCAA responded to the safety warning and stated that the airspaces over the two Pakistani cities are ‘safe’. The PCAA spokesperson disputed the warning and stated that Pakistan’s airspace is “safe and protected against intrusions”, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the country’s Aircraft Owners Operators Association (AOOA) dismissed the warning and demanded its withdrawal. AOOA Founder Imran Aslam Khan described the EASA warning as “irresponsible”. "EASA should monitor the European airspace. After the Ukraine-Russia tension, the European airspace is not safe for planes, and many airlines have changed their routes," he said, lashing out at the European agency,” Khan asserted. “Pakistan airspace is 100 per cent safe and protected against any intrusions,” he added. Khan noted that the country’s airports are safe as well as several commercial and private flights operate on a regular basis.