Pakistan: Game Over For Imran Khan? Opposition Claims 'agreement' With Key PTI Ally MQM-P

In an ominous development for Pakistan PM Imran Khan, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that the opposition has reached an agreement with key PTI ally MQM-P. This came after leaders such as PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman reached the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday to meet the MQM-P leadership. While speculation was rife that they will hold a joint press conference, both sides later confirmed that the formal announcement of the alliance will be made today.

Taking to Twitter, MQM(P) said, "Agreement between United Opposition and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has been finalized. After the ratification of the proposed agreement between the PPP CEC and the MQM Pakistan Coordinating Committee, the details will be communicated to the official media tomorrow at 4 pm. MQM Pakistan Coordinating Committee will meet in Bahadurabad today at 2 pm."

The decision of PPP and MQM-P to ratify the deal individually assumes significance as both parties are considered the main political rivals in the Sindh province. Sensing trouble, Khan dispatched a high-level PTI delegation comprising Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak. If MQM-P indeed parts ways with PTI, the Imran Khan-led government will lose its majority in Pakistan's National Assembly even without counting the votes of the rebel MPs of the ruling party.

Opposition's seats if MQM-P dumps PTI:

Tally: 177 (172 votes required to win no-trust motion)

PML(N)- 84

PPP- 56

MMA- 15

BNP-M-4

ANP-1

JWP-1

PML(Q)-1

Independents- 3

MQM-7

The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 29, 2022

No-trust vote against Imran Khan

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government is under fire over the surging inflation, increasing debt, misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub. On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan. While PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, it has secured the support of 4 PML(Q), 3 GDA, 1 BAP and 1 AML MPs, taking the total tally of the ruling coalition to 164.

Moreover, the ruling party has sent a show-cause notice to 13 PTI MPs who openly expressed displeasure with the government's functioning, thus indicating that they are also likely to vote against the Pakistan PM. On Monday, 161 MPs supported the moving of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly after which a discussion on this resolution was fixed on March 31. Signalling his lack of trust in his own party's MPs Imran Khan directed them to abstain from voting during the no-confidence motion failing which they will be liable for disqualification. If the motion succeeds, Shehbaz Sharif will be the next Pakistan PM.