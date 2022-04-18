Pakistan: General Bajwa Visits Army Officer Allegedly Tortured By PMLN Members In Lahore

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa met the army officer who was severely beaten up by suspected PMLN workers and inquired about his well-being. During his visit to Lahore Garrison, Qamar Bajwa assured the tortured army officer that the perpetrators would be brought to justice, according to a statement issued by the military's media wing.

"COAS said that the law will take its course. Perpetrators, who are under arrest, will be brought to justice. No one can be allowed to take the law into their hands, COAS assured," the ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations) statement added.

The army officer named Major Haris was tortured by some men during the crackdown on the people involved in running a malicious campaign against the Pakistan Army after the ouster of Imran Khan from the office of the prime minister. An FIR was registered by the Lahore Police against seven persons involved in the act.

Gen Bajwa appreciates Lahore Corps

Appreciating Lahore Corps for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness and training, COAS said, "Misinformation and propaganda threaten state integrity requiring timely & unified responses to effectively counter speculations and rumours. The army draws its strength from people and any effort to create a wedge between the army and the population won’t be tolerated. The hostile forces are trying this for a long time but they won’t succeed, Insha Allah".

A video clip that went viral on social media showed the men hitting the army officer with an iron rod. Further, the visuals showed the officer lying unconscious on the road and the suspects abusing him and hurling life threats.

According to the FIR, the seven persons boarding a four-wheeler hit a car, which was driven by Major Haris, on Ferozpur Road.

On the other hand, a total of 15 suspects in Punjab province were arrested by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over their alleged involvement in a defamatory campaign against state institutions, including Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Since Imran Khan was removed from the Prime Minister position through a no-confidence motion, some 15 million tweets against the army, judiciary, and the new Shehbaz Sharif led government made top trends in Pakistan.

(Image: AP)